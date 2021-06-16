Gurgaon Reports Only 12 Covid Cases, 1 Death On Tuesday

Coronavirus Cases: Haryana on Tuesday recorded 38 coronavirus-related deaths. (File)

Gurgaon on Tuesday reported 12 Covid cases, an all-time low according to its health department. The city reported only one Covid death on Tuesday, while the active cases have come down to 332 bringing the positivity rate down to 0.4%.

Gurgaon has been reporting (below 100) a significant dip in its daily Covid cases based on data released by the city's health department.

Meanwhile, Millennium City Gurgaon which has inoculated 49.3 per cent of its people eligible for Covid shots has topped among 24 cities in a Union government's survey of their vaccination coverage, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday.

Mr Vij said till June 12, over 8.5 lakh people in Gurgaon have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 with both doses of the vaccine.

Haryana on Tuesday recorded 38 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the count to 9,070, while 228 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 7,66,357, according to a bulletin.

Of the new fatalities, Bhiwani and Panipat reported five each, while four each deaths were registered in Sirsa and Hisar districts, the health department's daily bulletin said.

Palwal accounted for 33 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 20 more people each in Karnal and Panchkula tested positive for the virus.

The number of active cases stands at 3,703 in Haryana, where 7,53,584 people have so far recovered from the infection.

Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.33 per cent and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.01 per cent, the bulletin said.