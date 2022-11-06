Complaint Against 4 Doctors Of Gurugram Hospital After UK Citizen's Death

An FIR was registered against the four doctors at Sector 50 police station. (Representational)

Four doctors of a private hospital at Sector 51 here have been booked in connection with the death of a 22-year-old UK citizen, officials said.

Police said a case under sections 304-A (death due to negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered.

Amit Kataria, a citizen of the UK, was studying music in India and lived at Sector 66 in Gurugram, his father Atul Kataria said. He hailed from Chandigarh.

On May 10, Amit Kataria suffered critical injuries while parking his vehicle in the basement of his apartment, his father said.

He was rushed to the private hospital where the accused doctors obtained consent from the attendants for intubation to secure his airways, his father said in a complaint to the police.

After intubation, the doctors conducted tests to measure his blood pressure and chest expansion, among others. Despite several tests, the doctors "miserably and deliberately" failed to check the condition of Amit Kataria's ribcage and ascertain why his lungs were filling up with blood, according to the complaint.

The doctors then administered heavy direct current shocks and resumed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, Atul Kataria alleged in his complaint, adding their negligent action led to the deterioration of his son's condition and his eventual demise.

The post mortem report lists "Massive Subcutaneous Emphysema" as the cause of death, according to the complaint.

Atul Kataria said the doctor who performed the post mortem confirmed that his son's lungs had burst and not punctured.

He then approached the district Medical Negligence Board, which also confirmed the autopsy report.

After receiving the board's verdict, Atul Kataria lodged a complaint with the police.

"As per the report, an FIR has been registered against the doctors. After verifying the facts, action will be taken as per law," said Sector 50 police station SHO Rajesh Kumar.

When contacted, a senior hospital officer said its PR agency would respond soon.

