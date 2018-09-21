Chopper Carrying Abhay Chautala Makes Emergency Landing

Abhay Chautala, who is the Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly.

A helicopter carrying senior Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala Friday made an emergency landing in Gurgaon, a close associate of the leader said.

No one was hurt in the incident, he said. Mr Chautala, who is the Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, had taken the chopper of a private aviation company from Gurgaon for Jind.

"He was to address some meetings in Jind. As soon as the chopper had taken off from Gurgaon, the pilot reported some technical issue after which he decided to return to Gurgaon where the chopper made the emergency landing," an aide of Mr Chautala said.

He said that everyone who were on board at the time of the incident, were safe. He said Mr Chautala deferred his Jind programme and later proceeded to Gohana by road for some other function.