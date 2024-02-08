Caught Doing SUV Stunts In Gurugram, Cop's Son Tries To Run 2 Officers Over

Other video of the man and his friends performing stunts have gone viral.

Caught performing stunts to satiate his desire for social media likes, the son of a police officer rammed into - and tried to run over - an assistant commissioner of police and an inspector, and managed to flee. The shocking incident occurred in Gurugram on January 16, in front of the accused's police officer father, and a case was also registered the next day, but no arrests have been made so far.

Police officials said ACP (Crime) Varun Dhaiya and a police inspector from the Crime Branch were on their way to conduct a raid on the night of January 16 when they came across the accused and his friends performing stunts in a Scorpio in the Garhi Harsaru area of Gurugram. The ACP and the inspector flagged down the Scorpio, detained the man and informed his father, a special police officer.

The man's father reached the spot and slapped him two to four times. Enraged, the man got into the Scorpio, started the engine and sped towards Mr Dahiya and the inspector with the intention of running them over, an official said.

The officers managed to step back but sustained injuries after the SUV hit them, while the man sped away. Mr Dahiya said a First Information Report has been registered at the Gurgaon Sector 10 police station on January 17 and efforts are on to arrest the accused. He did not reveal the man's identity.

'Serial Offender'

Officials, however, pointed out that earlier videos of the man and his friends performing stunts on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway have also gone viral. They claimed that he is a serial offender.

In a viral video, which has a soundtrack of Punjabi and Haryanvi songs, a Fortuner is seen speeding in the reverse gear in the middle of a three-lane stretch of road. The accused's Scorpio - which has flashing lights on the bonnet - is then seen crisscrossing with another car at high speeds, and the cars barely miss each other every time their paths are about to intersect.

The video cuts to the accused gesturing to the camera and then another cut shows him walking in style towards the Scorpio. The final part of the video shows the Scorpio coming to an abrupt halt across two lanes of what appears to be a highway and then being surrounded by other cars, blocking the road.

Asked about similar videos going viral, Mr Dahiya said, "We get information about such videos in which youngsters are seen performing stunts and violating traffic rules on different routes, including the Dwarka Expressway and Mumbai Expressway. They are identified and strict action is taken against such people."

"I would like to warn people who indulge in such acts or film them that stringent action will be taken against them," he added.