Call Centre Scamming US, Canada Nationals Busted In Gurugram

The accused scammed foreign nationals of $500 to $1000 dollars each, said police (Representational)

A joint team of the CM Flying squad and Gurugram Police has busted a fake call centre which allegedly scammed US and Canadian citizens offering tech support, police said on Saturday.

24 people were arrested from the call centre and several mobile phones, a computer, and Rs 2.5 lakh cash were seized during the raid, they said.

The accused scammed foreign nationals of $500 to $1000 dollars each through pop-ups offering tech support, police said.

An FIR has been registered under various sections at the DLF Phase-II Police Station, police said.

The raid was made on the basis of a tip-off that said that a fake call centre was being in M Block of DLF Phase-II, said DSP Inderjit Yadav of CM flying squad.

A joint raid was conducted at the call centre on Friday night, during which 14 men and 10 women were arrested.

All of them were found working on their computers with some busy making calls in English, he said.

The main accused behind the operation was identified as Umesh, a resident of Kosli in Rewari district. He has studied till class 12.

The scammers also extorted money from people threatening them with accusation of drug smuggling and money laundering, posing as officers of the Canada Border Service Agency, the DSP said.

The call centre was being operated for the last six months, said Yadav.

"The accused used to work as a supervisor in a call centre in Delhi. Later, to make a fast buck, he started cheating foreign nationals and extorting money from them through a fake call centre he started," Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime), said.

