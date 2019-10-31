Gurgaon Police Unearth Air Ticket Booking Scam, Arrest MBA Graduate

A case was registered on April 1 by Dr Roli Bawa, a resident of sector-5 in Gurgaon (Representational)

The Cyber Cell of Gurgaon Police busted an online "fake" air ticket booking ring and arrested an MBA graduate on the charges of duping a local of over Rs 83,000, officials said on Thursday.

Suryakant, who is a native of Bihar, was arrested from his residence on Monday, police said.

A case was registered on April 1 this year by the victim, Dr Roli Bawa, a resident of sector-5 in Gurgaon.

Dr Bawa in his complaint stated that he booked three tickets for Delhi to Kuala Lumpur online after searching for "cheap" tickets, Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

He spoke with one Amit Kumar, over the phone, who was later identified as Suryakant. Suryakant assured him of booking tickets and also sent him a screenshot of the booked tickets, Mr Bokan said.

He then asked Dr Bawa to deposit over Rs 83,000 to send the tickets to his email address. After Dr Bawa deposited the amount, the accused switched off his phone and he didn't send the tickets, he added.

Later, Dr Bawa sensed being cheated and approached the police.

We are interrogating the accused to know his previous crime history, the police PRO said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.