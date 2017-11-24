After Lakhs Allegedly Billed By Gurgaon Hospital, Father Of Dead Child Gives Statement Jayant Singh, the father of the girl, said, "I have put my point before the officials during the one-and-a-half-hour interaction. The doctors gave wrong treatment to my daughter ... I have submitted the medicines prescribed by them to support my claim."

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jayant Singh, the father of the 7-year-old who died of dengue, recorded his statement (File) Gurgaon: The three-member committee set up by the Haryana government to probe allegations that Gurgaon's Fortis Hospital overcharged the family of a 7-year-old girl who died of dengue recorded the statement of her father today.



Jayant Singh, the father of the girl, said, "I have put my point before the officials during the one-and-a-half-hour interaction. The doctors gave wrong treatment to my daughter ... I have submitted the medicines prescribed by them to support my claim."



Haryana's Additional Director General of Health Rajeev Vadhera is leading the three-member team.



Mr Singh hoped that the probe committee would reach a logical conclusion in the matter.



When contacted, Mr Vadhera said he would not be able to say anything until the investigation was completed.



The case relates to the



The hospital allegedly billed her family almost Rs 16 lakh.



However, it had refuted the charges, claiming the patient's family was informed about the bill on a daily basis and that there was no medical negligence.



The Haryana government had on Thursday



