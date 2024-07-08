7-Year-Old Beaten To Death By Mother's Live-In Partner In Gurugram

The accused, Vineet, has been arrested (Representational)

A 7-year-old boy was beaten to death by his mother's live-in partner in Gurugram last night. The boy's 9-year-old elder brother was also beaten by the man and is being treated at a hospital. The incident happened in Gurugram's Rajendra Park area when the boys' mother was not at home, said police.

The boys' mother, Preeti, had moved in with a man named Vineet Chaudhary, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor with her two children Manu (7) and Preet (8) after her husband died. Last night, while she was out, Vineet came home drunk and started beating the children, said police. In a fit of rage, he picked up Manu and threw him against the wall, killing him. He also picked up Preet and threw him on the ground with force.

As soon as Preeti came to know of this, she rushed home and informed the neighbors, who then took the two boys to the hospital. While Manu was declared dead at the hospital, Preet is critically injured and is being treated, said police.

The grandfather of the boys told the police that his son and Preeti's husband, Vijay Kumar, died last year. After his death, Preeti and her sons started living with Vineet. According to the boys' grandfather, Vineet used to beat them in their mother's absence.

Vineet, who works in a private company, has been arrested and further investigation is going on.