51-Year-Old Kazakhastan Woman Raped By Hospital Attendant In Gurugram: Police

The police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 51-year-old woman from Kazakhstan who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital after arthroscopy surgery, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused, Thakur Singh (24), was an attendant in the Artemis hospital.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when Singh allegedly raped the woman while she was under sedatives, police said.

The woman was admitted to the hospital on July 9, and her surgery was conducted on Saturday. She was then shifted to the hospital ward, where she was accompanied by her daughter, they said.

On Sunday morning, the woman's daughter spotted Singh with her mother and raised an alarm. Based on her complaint, the police arrested Singh, they said.

A spokesperson from the Artemis Hospital said that they prioritise the safety of their patients and will cooperate with the authorities for a fair and impartial investigation.

Meanwhile, Singh is temporarily out of service, and the patient was discharged on Monday, the spokesperson said.

An FIR was registered against Singh under section 64 (2) (e) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was produced in the city court on Monday and sent to judicial custody, police said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

