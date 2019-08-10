4 Killed, 1 Injured As Auto Crashes Into Truck In Gurgaon

The driver of the auto also died in the accident. (Representational)

Four people were killed and one injured as the auto rickshaw they were travelling in crashed into a mini truck after being hit from behind by a speeding dumper, the police said on Saturday.

The accident took place on the Vatika flyover on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway 8 around 10 pm on Friday night, they added.

Sarfaraj Alam (40), Dhirendra Kumar (27) and Satya Prakash Maurya died on the spot. The driver of the auto also died in the accident, the police said. Another passenger is in a critical condition.

"The victims are employed in different companies in IMT Maneser," Sub-Inspector Sajjan Singh said.

They had boarded a shared auto from IMT Maneser Chowk for Rajiv Chowk, he added.

"Due to light traffic at night, the auto was going at a high speed and a mini truck plying ahead of it was also speeding. The driver of mini truck suddenly applied brakes and the auto driver did the same to avoid an accident.

"The auto driver managed to control his vehicle but driver of the speeding dumper failed to apply the brakes in time," Singh said.

The dumper rammed the auto from behind and the impact made it crash into the mini truck ahead, he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.