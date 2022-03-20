3 Including Delivery Partner Arrested For Cheating E-Commerce Firm In Gurugram

Six MacBooks and Rs 14,000 were recovered from them, the police said. (Representational)

Police in Gurugram arrested three people, including a delivery partner of a firm tied up with an e-commerce company, for alleged fraud, officials said on Sunday.

Explaining their modus operandi, police said the accused would order expensive laptops, mostly MacBooks, and place orders to return them alleging that they were defective.

However, they would remove the laptops and fill A4 sheets in the box instead, before sending them back.

As a norm, the delivery partner assigned to collect the returned product, conducts sufficient checks before accepting it from the purchaser.

Virender Vij, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east), said they received a complaint from the e-commerce company alleging that one of their delivery partners, identified as Arun Kumar, was involved in the fraud.

The firm checked for its orders and they found that eight orders were returned in a similar manner. All of them were collected back by Kumar and this led to suspicion against him, the officer said.

Kumar is a native of Himachal Pradesh. The other two arrested persons are Jitendra alias Jitu of Rewari, Haryana and Praveen Bansal of Hisar, Haryana, the DCP said.