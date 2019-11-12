25-Year-Old Taekwondo Player Shot Dead By Coach In Gurgaon: Police

The police are yet to arrest the accused. (Representational0

A 25-year-old taekwondo player was allegedly shot dead by her coach in Gurgaon on Tuesday, the police said.

The police said that the woman was shot dead after she rejected her coach's marriage proposal.

"The woman had filed a complaint against the accused earlier too. We are investigating the matter," Assistant Commissioner of Police Preet Pal said.

The woman's brother alleged that the accused had been harassing her since a long time.

The police are yet to arrest the accused.

