'American Idol' Exec Robin Kaye And Husband Thomas Deluca Found Dead At Los Angeles Home

Robin Kaye, an award-winning music supervisor best known for her work on the singing competition show 'American Idol', and her husband, Thomas Deluca, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Monday. According to CNN, the couple, both 70, were discovered during a welfare check at their Encino residence after not being heard from for four days. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that both victims appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds to the head. A 22-year-old has been arrested in connection with the couple's deaths.

"We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom's, passing. Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her," a representative for "American Idol" told CNN.

"Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time," the statement added.

Police said that officers were called to the home in Encino on Monday after a friend requested a welfare check on the couple. Officers "breached one of the glass windows, went inside the residence where they found both of the victims deceased, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds," according to the cops.

Police said that the discovery came days after authorities were initially called to the residence on Thursday, following reports of someone jumping a fence at the couple's home. At the time, officers conducted an investigation but were unable to make entry onto the property due to it being highly fortified. The LAPD then flew a helicopter over the home but found no signs of forced entry or trouble at the time.

However, investigators now believe that the burglar entered the home on that day through an unlocked door and that the couple came home while the burglar was still there. When the victims returned, a confrontation ensued, which resulted in the suspect taking their lives, police said.

On Tuesday, officers arrested 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian, a resident of Encino, in connection with the couple's deaths. He was identified using the surveillance video at the residence, as well as some other forensic evidence at the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine whether Boodarian has any connection with the couple. Charges have not been announced yet, but police alleged that he is responsible for the double homicide.

The investigation is ongoing, police said Tuesday.

Notably, Robin Kaye was a veteran music supervisor. She worked as the music supervisor on "Idol" for at least 15 seasons.

According to her IMDb page, Ms Kaye also worked on 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', 'Nashville Star', 'The Singing Bee' and 'Hollywood Game Night', among other shows.