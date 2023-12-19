13-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped By 3 Men In Gurugram, Case Filed

The accused also thrashed her brutally (Representational)

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and brutally beaten up by three youths after they kidnapped her, police said on Tuesday. An FIR was registered at women police station, west, police added.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's mother, who works in a private company in Gurugram, the incident took place on December 13. She alleged that her daughter was kidnapped when she was returning after giving food to her brother in the afternoon.

"The accused took away my daughter to a deserted place where they not only raped her, but also thrashed her brutally. After this, they threw my daughter near a garbage heap and ran away.

"On receiving the information at 7.30 pm, I reached the spot and found my daughter soaked in blood and moaning in pain. I immediately informed the police. My daughter told me that three youths kidnapped her first and then raped and brutally thrashed her," the victim's mother said in her complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against three youths, including two named Ankush and Dev under various sections of the IPC and section six of POCSO Act at the women police station, west, on Sunday, police said.

A senior police officer said that an FIR was registered and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.

