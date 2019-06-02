Wife Beats Indian Navy Staffer To Death In Goa Over Domestic Abuse: Cops

The man was later taken to a naval hospital but was declared dead on arrival. (Representational)

A woman married to an Indian Navy ground staffer was on Sunday charged for murder after she beat her husband to death allegedly after suffering domestic abuse, an official said.

The dead man has been identified as Kaushalendra Singh, who was working as an aircraft handler at the INS Hansa, a naval base in South Goa's Vasco sub-district, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunita Sawant.

"According to statements given by the neighbours, the deceased used to beat his wife after drinking alcohol," Mr Sawant told reporters in Panaji.

On Saturday night, the woman called neighbours to her home after her husband started beating her up again. But after he went off to sleep drunk, the woman used a heavy kitchen equipment allegedly to hammer his head until he died.

Kaushalendra Singh was later taken to a naval hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

"Post mortem shows 12 to 14 deep injuries on the head and a lot of blood loss. We have recorded the statement of the woman and she is under arrest," Mr Sawant said.