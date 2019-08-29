UP Man Buying Casino Chips With Fake Notes Arrested In Goa

The casino management confirmed the fake currency after examination.

An Uttar Pradesh resident was apprehended on Wednesday while trying to buy casino chips with counterfeit notes worth Rs 55,000 in North Goa, police said.

"The accused Mohammad Shadab tried to buy chips at a casino worth Rs 55,000 with fake notes of Rs 500 denomination. He has been arrested," a Goa Police spokesperson told IANS.

Shadab has been booked under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Deputy Inspector General of police Paramaditya said that central agencies had been contacted to examine the source of the fake currency.

"Because of the volume of the fake currency which was seized from the accused, we have contacted the Central agencies to examine the source of the counterfeit currency," DIGP Paramaditya told reporters.

