Tiger Found Dead In Goa Wildlife Sanctuary

Wildlife officials said the cause of the tiger's death is not clear yet. (Representational)

Forest officials are investigating the death of a Royal Bengal tiger in Goa's Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary. The carcass was found in a village on Sunday, state Chief Wildlife Warden Santosh Kumar said.

The carcass was found by residents of Golvali village in Sattari sub division of North Goa district, he said, adding that more details about the tiger's death would only be known after the post-mortem.

"At this moment, I cannot say more regarding the reasons behind this, until I speak to the team when they return. After that, we will get a post mortem done and then the reasons will become clearer," Kumar said.

"Initial indication at looking at the carcass does not give any indication as to the cause of death," he added.

A team comprising of a Deputy Conservator of Forests and range forest officers are currently on-site conducting an investigation.

The Golvali village is located in the lower reaches of the Western Ghats. The Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary is a part of a tiger corridor, which spreads across the forests in Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra. As per a census conducted by the central wildlife authorities, the presence of five tigers was recorded in Goa.