North Goa On Terror Alert, Large Gatherings Banned For 2 Months

The prohibitory orders have been imposed over possible terror threats. (Representational)

Large gatherings have been banned in North Goa after intelligence inputs about possible terror activity along the western coast, the police said.

North Goa District Magistrate R Menaka, in a notification issued on Monday, said the prohibitory orders will be in effect for 60 days from February 11 to April 10, unless withdrawn earlier.

The notification said that the prohibitory orders have been imposed over intelligence inputs regarding possible terror threats along the western coast of India and the possibility of "anti-social elements committing crime."

"It is absolutely necessary to take speedy measures to prevent danger to human life, and thwart and prevent any type of terrorist activities which may affect the security of the state and create disturbance of public order and tranquility," R Menaka said.

The district magistrate has ordered that the owners of houses, buildings, hotels, lodgings, private guest houses, and paying guest accommodations of religious bodies strictly verify people before letting out their premises on lease or rent.