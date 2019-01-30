'Rahul Gandhi's Simplicity, Humbleness Should Be Admired': BJP Lawmaker

Rahul Gandhi paid a visit to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday morning.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi's simplicity, humbleness should be admired by all Goans and people across the country, Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Michael Lob said today.

"Rahul Gandhi ji, who is the president of the Indian National Congress, is a leader in India and across the world. We are happy to receive him in this august House, Goa Legislative Assembly. He came on a very special visit to greet our ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. His simplicity, his humbleness has to be really admired by all the Indians and the Goans," Mr Lobo said.

"He is a very simple person and leaders like him are required in Goa and in India," the Goa MLA said.

"During his private visit to Goa, he especially came in the legislative assembly to meet our honourable Chief Minister who is unwell. He greeted him and wished him a speedy recovery. Wished him good health. So all Indians and Goans have to look at the tall leader for his simple and very humble gesture what he has shown as a leader. I really thank him for coming here," Mr Lobo added.

Mr Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrived in Goa on January 26 on a private plane and are residing in a five-star resort.

Mr Parrikar is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since February 2018.