PM Modi To Inaugurate Several Infrastructure Projects In Goa On February 6

Prime minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various projects during his visit to Goa on February 6, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said today.

"The Prime Minister would be attending the India Energy Week programme in South Goa. He will address a government function in Margao town and inaugurate seven developmental projects," Sawant told reporters.

The projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi include the National Institute of Technology campus at Cuncolim, the Indian Institute of Water Sports in Dona Paula, Commandant Navy College at Betim, a Solid Waste Treatment plant at Curchorem, and a 100 MLD water treatment plant at Selaulim Dam, he said.

"The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for the Ropeway project coming up at Reis Magos Fort near Panaji and a 3D building, to be constructed in Patto," Mr Sawant added.

He said beneficiaries of various government programmes, including My Bharat, Common Citizen Center, Gramin Mitra, Forest Rights Act and others, will be felicitated at the function to be attended by the Prime Minister.



