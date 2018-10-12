Manohar Parrikar To Return By Diwali, Continue To Head State: Minister

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi. (File)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, is expected to return to Goa during Diwali festival in November, Union minister Shripad Naik said today.

Mr Naik, as part of a Goa Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) core committee, met Parrikar, who is being treated for a pancreatic ailment, at AIIMS earlier in the day.

"We took a review of the governance in Goa during the meeting," the minister said. The BJP's Goa unit president and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar was also present during the meeting.

The issue of allocation of additional portfolios to the cabinet ministers was also discussed during the meeting, Mr Naik said.

"There was no discussion about leadership change. Mr Parrikar is recovering and he will continue to be the chief minister," the Union minister of state for AYUSH said.

Mr Tendulkar said the chief minister will hold a meeting with alliance partners Goa Forward Party (GFP), Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three independents to discuss portfolio allocation.