Manohar Parrikar Discharged From AIIMS, Minister Asks Him To Stay Back

Goa's ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who was being treated for advanced pancreatic ailment at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, an official said.

"Parrikar's health condition deteriorated in the early morning on Sunday and he was shifted to intensive care unit (ICU)," the AIIMS official said.

"Later he was released from the ICU and also discharged from the hospital," the official added.

He is scheduled to arrive in Goa later on Sunday.

Mr Parrikar was admitted to the AIIMS last month.

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik said that Mr Parrikar should have stayed back at the AIIMS and nursed himself back to health instead of returning to the coastal state.

"I have got the news. I still cannot believe it. I met him day before yesterday. His health has improved over last 15 days but I feel he should stay there for a few days more," he said.

The former Defence Minister has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and now Delhi for the last seven months.

On Friday, Mr Parrikar held a meeting of his cabinet ministers and senior BJP state executive committee members at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

The opposition Congress has been demanding Mr Parrikar's resignation on account of his prolonged illness.