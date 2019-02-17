Man Booked For Wearing Burkha, Entering Ladies Toilet In Goa

The accused, Virgil Fernandes was booked after he was caught by the commuters, while exiting a ladies toilet at the bus stand, wearing a burkha and black head gear.

Goa | | Updated: February 17, 2019 02:53 IST
The accused was booked for trying to impersonate a Muslim woman. (Representational Image)


Panaji: 

Police in Goa booked a 35-year-old state government employee for dressing as a Muslim woman in a burkha, and entering a ladies toilet at the central bus stand in Goa, on Saturday.

"The accused has been booked under Section 419 (impersonation) for trying to impersonate a Muslim woman, in order to enter a ladies toilet at the Panaji bus stand," a Goa Police spokesperson told reporters.

 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

