'More Clips Where Goa Health Minister Criticises Leadership': Congress

Goa minister Vishwajit Rane has spoken of a possible coup against Manohar Parrikar, Congress alleged.

Goa Congress alleged on Saturday that there were more audio clips in which Health Minister Vishwajit Rane criticizes the BJP leadership and speaks of a possible coup against ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

At a press conference held at the state Congress headquarters in Panaji, party spokesperson Rohit D'Sa also said that the new audio clips could find their way to public domain soon. "We have come across a telephonic conversation of the Health Minister, where he is in a hurry to unseat the Chief Minister. This telephonic conversation revealed just a tip of the iceberg," he said.

"The Health Minister knows what I am talking about. There are telephonic conversations out there. I have heard the conversations. But I will wait for them to be released in the public domain... I can't disclose the source. I am only talking about the conversation of the Health Minister."

On another audio clip, the authenticity of which has not been verified, Vishwajit Rane is heard saying that Manohar Parrikar admitted to possessing a stash of files related to the Rafale deal. He had claimed the tape was doctored and Manohar Parrikar had refused to comment.