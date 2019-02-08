Goa Jail Readied For Foreign Nationals Overstaying Illegally

Cases of foreign nationals staying back after their visas expired have been often reported but the accused managed to secure bail as there was no specified detention centre for such individuals, a police official said.

Goa | | Updated: February 08, 2019 16:02 IST
Foreigners who overstayed in Goa in managed to secure bail as there was no specified detention centre


Panaji: 

The Goa government has notified a former sub-jail at Mapusa as a "detention centre" for foreign nationals staying illegally in the state and those awaiting deportation.

The circular was issued on Thursday by Under Secretary (Home) Neetal Amonkar.

An official said the old jail at Mapusa had been renovated by the state Public Works department while the state's Social Welfare department had recruited manpower.

The west coast state sees around four lakh foreign arrivals every year on business or tourist visas, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Goa JailForeign Nationals Overstaying Illegally

