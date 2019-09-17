Goa Government Says Will Ask Green Court To Allow Beach Shacks

Beach shacks in Goa are dismantled ahead of monsoon every year. (File)

With Goa's tourism season set to kick off just a couple of weeks later, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that his government will ask the National Green Tribunal for permission to set up beach shacks along the coastline.

Last week, the green court had hit out at the state government for not keeping to its August 30 deadline, related to the submission of the draft Coastal Zone Management plan. It had also directed the Goa government, to not issue licences for setting up of beach shacks -- which are popular with tourists -- until submission of the plan document.

"We will submit the plan by November 30. We will also ask the NGT to allow us to give licences to shack owners, Mr Sawant told reporters in Panaji.

The Coastal Zone Management plan formally demarcates areas in the coastal areas into commercial, environment and no development zones.

Serving food and drinks, shacks are synonymous with Goa's beaches but have to be disbanded with the onset of monsoons every year. The official tourism season of Goa starts on October 1 and winds up on May 31.

