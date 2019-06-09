Goa Government Assures Measures Against Nipah, Urges People To Not Panic

A case of Nipah was reported from Kerala's Ernakulum district on June 3. (FILE PHOTO)

Goa government said it is taking all precautions to counter Nipah virus with health minister Vishwajit Rane urging people not to panic.

Mr Rane said he would hold a high-level meeting and ask the authorities concerned to ensure that the viral infection does not spread in the state.

"Goa's health director will take all necessary steps in public interest and the health secretary will monitor it," he told reporters in Panaji.

"I request people of Goa not to panic and consult a doctor if they notice any symptoms of the virus," he added.

A case of Nipah was reported from Kerala's Ernakulum district on June 3 and the condition of the infected college student was reported to be stable.

The Nipah virus killed 17 people in Kerala in May last year.