Goa BJP Holds Meet, Says No Discussion On Manohar Parrikar's Health

The BJP in Goa held a crucial meeting of his MLAs, MPs and office-bearers in Panaji on Monday which comes in the backdrop of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's hospitalisation.

However, some senior BJP leaders who attended the meeting said there was no discussion on the ailing chief minister's health or change in leadership and that they deliberated on the party's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Mr Parrikar, 63, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, is admitted at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) since Saturday.

BJP national general secretary and Goa desk in-charge BL Santhosh chaired the party meeting held in Panaji.

While Mr Santhosh refused to talk to media persons, some other leaders who participated in the meeting said there was no discussion on Mr Parrikar's health or change in leadership.

Emerging from the meeting, Union AYUSH Minister and Lok Sabha member from North Goa Shripad Naik said they held discussions on implementation of various programmes listed by the party in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"Our leaders took stock of the preparations to implement these programmes," he said, adding that the party will reach out to every household.

Responding to a question, he said there was no discussion on the chief minister's health.

"He is recovering and we wish him a speedy recovery," Mr Naik added.

BJP Goa unit president Vinay Tendulkar also said the party was gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Denying any discussion during the meeting on Mr Parrikar's health or change of leadership in the state, the Rajya Sabha member said, "The chief minister is recovering. He will be kept under observation for 48 hours before being discharged."

Earlier, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in Panaji said a senior doctor from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi had conducted a health check-up of Parrikar at GMCH and that his condition was stable.

Two doctors from AIIMS had arrived in Panaji on Sunday afternoon to examine the senior BJP leader.