'Trinamool Has Not Understood Goa': 5 Leaders Quit Ahead Of State Election

Nearly three months after joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC), its five primary members, including former legislator Lavoo Mamlatdar, on Friday resigned from the party, accusing it of being communal and trying to create a divide between Hindus and Christians for votes. The resignations come just months ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in the state.

"We had joined the AITC with a hope that it would bring brighter days for Goa and Goans. But it is unfortunate to bring to the notice that AITC has not understood Goa and Goans," the leaders said in their resignation letter to party chief Mamata Banerjee.

"AITC move to polarise Hindu votes towards MGP and Catholic votes towards AITC is purely communal in nature. We do not want to continue with a party that is trying to divide Goans. We will not allow AITC and the company managing AITC Goa to break the secular fabric of the state and we shall protect it," the letter added.

Lavoo Mamlatdar had joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party in the last week of September. He was among the first few local leaders in the state to join the Trinamool Congress, which has decided to contest all 40 seats in the Goa Assembly polls, due in February 2022.

Earlier, the former Ponda MLA accused the Trinamool of making false promises during the campaigning for Goa assembly polls.

"I was under the impression that TMC was not a communal party. But on December 5 alliance was declared between Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Trinamool Congress, I figured out that even TMC is communal," Mr Mamledar, who quit MGP to join Trinamool, told news agency ANI.

"TMC launched 'Laxmi Bhandar' scheme, promising Rs 500 per month to West Bengal women. But in Goa, they promised Rs 5,000 per month, which is next to impossible. When a party feels defeated, they make false promises. I won't be a part of a party who fools people," he said.