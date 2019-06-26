Goa Approves Amendment Allowing Women In Industries To Work Night Shifts

Amendment to Section 66 of Factories Act would be moved during the upcoming session (Representational)

The Goa cabinet Wednesday approved an amendment to the Factories Act which will allow industries to employ women for night shifts.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai said the amendment bill would be tabled in the upcoming monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly.

Once the amendment is passed by the House, women will be able to work from 7 pm to 6 am only if an employer takes prior approval of Chief Inspector of Factories and Boilers.

Mr Sardesai said the amendment to section 66 of the Act would be moved during the upcoming session.

"This is a legislation which can meet the challenges of time. When we are talking about ''Make In India'' initiative, we need to make our factories competitive," he said.

