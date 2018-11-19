Goa Activist On Hunger Strike Wants Manohar Parrikar To 'Step Down'

Manohar Parrikar is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer and has been in and out of hospitals

The Goa RTI Forum on Sunday extended its support to its member Rajan Ghate, who is on a fast till death demanding the resignation of ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

On Sunday, Mr Ghate's fast entered its third day.

Forum's Convenor Sandeep Heble said that members of the RTI collective supported Mr Ghate's demand.

"A government must be for the people and not be entirely dependent upon a single or a handful of individuals for its efficient functioning. Nobody is indispensable. We must accept this reality of life. No matter what, life moves on. Government must too. In a democracy, people are supreme and need to be respected," Mr Heble said in a statement.

Mr Ghate, fasting at the Panaji city square, has said that he would continue his hunger strike until Parrikar resigned.

"The Chief Minister is not able to attend office. He has not met any member of the public for several months now. The administration has come to a standstill because of his inability to govern due to his illness. He must resign. My hunger strike will continue until he quits," Mr Ghate said.

Mr Parrikar is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and Delhi for nearly nine months. He returned from New Delhi's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences on October 14 and has not moved out of his private residence for any official event since.

The Opposition Congress as well as Mr Parrikar's cabinet colleagues have voiced concern that state's administration has suffered due to the Chief Minister's prolonged absence.