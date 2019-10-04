Delhi Man, On Vacation In Goa, Killed By Lightning; Wife Critical

A tourist in Delhi was killed by lightning in Goa. (File)

A man from Delhi was killed by lightning in Goa today, the police said.

Chaitanya Nagpal, 35, was on vacation with his wife. He was hit by lightning at North Goa's Candolim beach. His wife is in a critical condition.

"The man died on the spot while his wife is in a critical condition at a hospital," Inspector Nolasco Raposo of Calangute police station said.

