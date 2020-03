2 Foreign Nationals Quarantined In Goa Amid Coronavirus Scare

Two foreign nationals were quarantined in Goa for suspected coronavirus infection (File)

Two foreign nationals were quarantined in Goa Medical College and Hospital for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus, a senior state health department official said on Saturday.

The samples of the two have been sent for testing to National Institute of Virology in Pune and reports are awaited, he added.

Meanwhile, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said all guidelines to tackle the coronavirus situation were in place in Goa, including helpline 104 manned by people trained by doctors to answer queries on the infection.

The country has 34 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of now.