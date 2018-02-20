Congress To Seek Detailed Statement On Manohar Parrikar's Health Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said,"We will raise the issue of CM's health. People of the state need to know what has happened. A comprehensive statement will also put a halt to the rumours going around."

Share EMAIL PRINT Manohar Parrikar was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 15 following stomach pain. (File) Panaji: The Congress will seek a proper explanation from Goa's BJP-led coalition government about the exact nature and severity of the ailment of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said on Tuesday.



Talking to reporters at the state Legislative Assembly complex, Mr Kavlekar said,"We will raise the issue of CM's health. People of the state need to know what has happened. A comprehensive statement will also put a halt to the rumours going around."



Mr Parrikar was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 15 following stomach pain and was, according to the Chief Minister's Office, diagnosed with inflamed pancreas.



The Leader of Opposition also said that at the emergency Business Advisory Committee meeting, which was held on Monday, he was informed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders that Mr Parrikar could even come to Goa to present the budget in the assembly on February 22.



Currently, the senior-most minister in the coalition government, Sudin Dhavalikar, who is a member of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, a constituent of the ruling alliance has been chosen as the leader of the treasury benches.





The Congress will seek a proper explanation from Goa's BJP-led coalition government about the exact nature and severity of the ailment of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said on Tuesday.Talking to reporters at the state Legislative Assembly complex, Mr Kavlekar said,"We will raise the issue of CM's health. People of the state need to know what has happened. A comprehensive statement will also put a halt to the rumours going around."Mr Parrikar was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 15 following stomach pain and was, according to the Chief Minister's Office, diagnosed with inflamed pancreas. The Leader of Opposition also said that at the emergency Business Advisory Committee meeting, which was held on Monday, he was informed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders that Mr Parrikar could even come to Goa to present the budget in the assembly on February 22.Currently, the senior-most minister in the coalition government, Sudin Dhavalikar, who is a member of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, a constituent of the ruling alliance has been chosen as the leader of the treasury benches.