Congress To Seek Detailed Statement On Manohar Parrikar's Health

Talking to reporters at the state Legislative Assembly complex, Mr Kavlekar said,"We will raise the issue of CM's health. People of the state need to know what has happened. A comprehensive statement will also put a halt to the rumours going around."
Mr Parrikar was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 15 following stomach pain and was, according to the Chief Minister's Office, diagnosed with inflamed pancreas.
Comments
Currently, the senior-most minister in the coalition government, Sudin Dhavalikar, who is a member of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, a constituent of the ruling alliance has been chosen as the leader of the treasury benches.