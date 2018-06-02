Congress Suspects Misuse Of Manohar Parrikar's Email Account, Files Police Complaint The complaint, filed with Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Karthik Kashyap, said Manohar Parrikar admitted on February 28 that doctors had advised him to avoid physical contact with files for fear of infection.

Share EMAIL PRINT Manohar Parrikar is being treated in the US for a pancreatic ailment since March. (File) Panaji: The opposition Congress yesterday filed a police complaint, claiming someone could be misusing the email account of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar as he is admitted to a US hospital and is not in a condition to use "any smart device".



Mr Parrikar is being treated in the US for a pancreatic ailment since March.



The complaint, filed with Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Karthik Kashyap, said Mr Parrikar admitted on February 28 that doctors had advised him to avoid physical contact with files for fear of infection.



"In such circumstances, it is impossible to even to work with any smart device and send and receive emails as he is prone to infections," the complaint by Congress spokesperson Siddhanath Buyao said.



But Mr Parrikar is clearing files by communicating through emails with Principal Secretary P Krishnamurthy, it said.



There is a reason to suspect if it is the chief minister who is sending the emails or somebody else is sending them though his account, the complaint said.



It raises fears of cheating, fraud, misrepresentation and a criminal conspiracy for financial gains, it said.



Videos of Mr Parrikar on his hospital bed indicate that he is struggling to breathe even while talking, it said.



Mr Parrikar has released statements from the US on a few occasions, including BJP chief Amit Shah's recent visit to Goa.



Principal Secretary Kashyap was not available for comments on the complaint.



No case has been registered yet on the basis of Congress's complaint, a police official said.



