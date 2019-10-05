Congress Questions Goa Government Over Beach Safety After Tourist's Death

A tourist died in a lightning strike and his wife was critically injured in Goa. (Representational)

A day after the death of a tourist in a lightning strike at Goa's Candolim beach, the opposition Congress today demanded explanation from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on the existence of the "much-touted" lifeguard system on the ground.

While the tourist from Delhi died on the spot, his wife was critically injured in the incident.

"The unfortunate incident of the death of a tourist at Candolim beach and his wife getting injured after lightning struck them has raised questions on the much-hyped Beach Safety and Lifeguarding Services of the tourism department on which the government has spent almost Rs 141.50 crore in the last five years," said Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar.

He alleged the videos posted on social media and eye-witness accounts have revealed that there were no rescue vehicles and stretchers available at the beach at the time of the incident.

"The injured tourists were lifted by the public with bare hands and taken to the 108 ambulance which was parked at a far away distance," he said.

Mr Chodankar asked Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to reveal whether lifeguard services exist on Goa beaches or not.

"Tourism minister had told the Legislative Assembly on August 17 that the contract of M/s Drishti Lifesaving Pvt Ltd had expired on June 30, 2019," the Congress leader said.

