Struck By Lightning, Delhi-Based Tourist Dies At Goa Beach, Wife Injured

The man who lost his life, his wife is critically injured. (Representational)

A Delhi-based tourist lost his life while his wife got critically injured after being struck by lightning at Candolim beach on Friday evening, the police said.

According to the police, the injured woman has been shifted to hospital.

"35-year-old tourist Chaitanya Nagpal who was holidaying with his wife in Goa died when lightning struck him at Candolim beach," Calangute Police official Nolasco Raposo told news agency ANI on phone.

"His wife who is critically injured has been taken to the hospital," he added.

