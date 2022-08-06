Cab Driver Arrested For Harassing Woman Passenger In Goa: Cops

The woman rushed inside a villa to save herself and later filed a police complaint. (Representational)

Police on Saturday arrested a taxi driver for molesting a woman tourist who had hired his cab to travel to Anjuna from the state airport, an officer said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told reporters that the woman from Chennai landed at the Goa airport on Friday night and hired a cab.

When the woman was getting down from the car at Anjuna, the cab driver, identified as Mithun Shrikant Gaur, touched her inappropriately, he said.

The woman rushed inside a villa to save herself and later filed a police complaint.

Gaur was arrested in the early hours of Saturday.

