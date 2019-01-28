6 Stray Dogs Poisoned To Death In Goa, Animal Rights NGO Alleges

'People For Animals' has filed a complaint in this regard. (Representational Image)

Six stray dogs were poisoned to death by unidentified persons in Vasco town of Goa, an animal rights organisation has alleged.

'People For Animals' has filed a complaint in this regard at Verna Police Station in South Goa district.

A senior police officer said that as per the complaint, six dogs were poisoned and later the carcasses were burnt by the culprits.

"We have received the complaint. The first information report (FIR) would be registered tomorrow," he said.