Stray Dogs' Bodies Sent For Post-Mortem After Alleged Mass Poisoning

The bodies of some of the stray dogs have been sent for post-mortem. (Representational)

The bodies of some dogs that were allegedly poisoned earlier this month have been sent for post-mortem, the police said on Wednesday.

"We found dead bodies of some of the dogs and have sent them for post-mortem. We are waiting for the reports," Circle Inspector of Ghatkesar police station said.

The number and the manner in which they were killed will be known when the report is issued by the veterinary doctors, he added.

A case was lodged on Sunday based on a complaint filed by an activist, who alleged that nearly 100 stray dogs were poisoned.

"We received a complaint from an animal activist o October 6 which said that about 100 street dogs have been poisoned near Infosys by local community persons. We have been to the spot but have not found any dead bodies of dogs. We are investigating the matter. If anyone is found guilty we will charge them under the appropriate offence," the official said.

A case in this regard has been registered under the Animal Cruelty Act.