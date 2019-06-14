2 Men Arrested For Allegedly Raping 40-Year-Old Woman In Goa

Gautam Raikar and Sarvesh Kauthankar from Curchorem village in South Goa were arrested yesterday. (FILE)

Two men were arrested for allegedly raping a friend inside a car near Miramar beach in Goa's Panaji.

Twenty-five-year-old Gautam Raikar and 24-year-old Sarvesh Kauthankar from Curchorem village in South Goa were arrested yesterday after the 40-year-old woman filed a complaint, said inspector Sudesh Naik.

The two men and the woman came to Panaji on Wednesday night for a long drive.

The two men allegedly raped the woman inside the car at an isolated spot near the beach and then threw her out on a road.

The woman was severely injured and admitted to a government hospital.

The two men were charged under sections 376 (rape), 325 (grievous hurt) and other relevance offenses under the Indian Penal Code.