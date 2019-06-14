2 Men Arrested For Allegedly Raping 40-Year-Old Woman In Goa

The two men allegedly raped the woman inside the car at an isolated spot near the beach and then threw her out on a road.

Goa | | Updated: June 14, 2019 18:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Men Arrested For Allegedly Raping 40-Year-Old Woman In Goa

Gautam Raikar and Sarvesh Kauthankar from Curchorem village in South Goa were arrested yesterday. (FILE)


Panaji: 

Two men were arrested for allegedly raping a friend inside a car near Miramar beach in Goa's Panaji.

Twenty-five-year-old Gautam Raikar and 24-year-old Sarvesh Kauthankar from Curchorem village in South Goa were arrested yesterday after the 40-year-old woman filed a complaint, said inspector Sudesh Naik.

The two men and the woman came to Panaji on Wednesday night for a long drive.

The two men allegedly raped the woman inside the car at an isolated spot near the beach and then threw her out on a road.

The woman was severely injured and admitted to a government hospital.

The two men were charged under sections 376 (rape), 325 (grievous hurt) and other relevance offenses under the Indian Penal Code.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

rapeGoaPanaji

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsMG Hector ReviewBlood Donor DayBSNL

................................ Advertisement ................................