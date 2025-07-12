Man, 21, Arrested For Raping 4-Year-Old In Karnataka

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for raping a four-year-old in Karnataka's Mandya, said the police.

The accused, identified as Praveen, comes from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

The victim's parents, originally from Bihar, have been working for the past 18 months at a plywood factory in Mandya, where the accused was also an employee.

The alleged assault took place on Saturday afternoon after the man lured the child to a secluded area, away from factory premises.

The victim and other children were playing together when the accused lured her away and took her to a secluded area, and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The children informed the parents who went in search of the child to find her with the accused. The man was caught and handed over to the cops.