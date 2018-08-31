Woman Suffers Burn Injury, Family Claims Negligence By Ghaziabad Hospital

A woman sustained burn injuries on her breasts due to alleged negligence of doctors (Representational)

A woman sustained burn injuries on her breasts due to alleged negligence of doctors after she was admitted to a private hospital in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, police said on Thursday.

Around 13 days after the woman was discharged from the hospital, her husband lodged a complaint, they said.

The woman was admitted to the hospital for delivery on August 15 and she gave birth to a child on August 17, Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.

After delivery, a hot water bottle was kept on her breasts to keep her warm, he said, adding as she was under anaesthesia she could not sense the burning sensation initially and she felt it only after two hours.

Advertisement

The woman had suffered burn injury due to the hot water bottle, he said.

Her family alleged that due to burn wounds she could not breast feed her child, the SSP said.

Probes into the matter have been initiated by police and chief medical officer, he said.