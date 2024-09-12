Video: Frog Leg In Samosa Found At Bikaner Sweets Outlet Near Delhi

A video of the samosa has since gone viral.

A man who purchased samosas from a sweet shop in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad claimed to have found a frog leg inside one of the snacks. A video of the samosa has since gone viral.

The customer, visibly disturbed, filmed the discovery, showing the frog leg and the shop, Bikaner Sweets, where the samosas were purchased. In the video, several people confront the shop's receptionist, demanding to speak with the owner and calling the police.

In Ghaziabad, UP, a frog's leg was found inside a samosa. The case is of Bikaner Sweets. Police took the shopkeeper into custody. The food department sent samples for testing.

ससुरे पूरा मेंढक भी नहीं डाल सकते ?

हद है कंजूसी की 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/TmbzndZyUa — amrish morajkar (@mogambokhushua) September 12, 2024

The viral video prompted many to question the food and safety standards of Indian eateries.

"There is something wrong with fast food, somewhere there is a cockroach, somewhere there is a lizard, somewhere there is a rat. Avoid all these things, eat fruits and drink juice," advised one man.

"Big shop, tasteless food. Such a big brand and such cheap behaviour," wrote another.

"Nowadays, avoid eating outside food as far as possible," commented one person.

According to reports, the owner of the shop has been questioned regarding the incident and food samples from the popular eatery have been sent for further inspection.