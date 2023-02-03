UP Man Kills Wife, Covers Body With Salt, Grows Crop On Burial Site: Cops

Dinesh, a vegetable trader, strangled his wife on January 25 over a domestic issue.

A man was arrested on Thursday for killing his wife and burying her body in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, police said.

Dinesh, a vegetable trader, strangled his wife on January 25 over a domestic issue. He kept the body with him in his house for a day before burying her in a field and putting 30 kg salt on the body so that it decomposed quickly. He then grew crops over the burial site to ensure no one stumbled upon the body.

A few days later, Dinesh registered a missing person complaint with the police. When the cops investigated the matter, it was revealed that Dinesh suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair and killed her in a fit of rage. The police soon took him into custody and upon questioning, he confessed to his crime.

The police recovered the woman's body from the field with the help of the accused before registering a case against him.