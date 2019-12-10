Two Women Arrested Over Fake Gang-Rape Complaint In Ghaziabad: Police

Police said the woman who was found lying near the toll booth had planned the conspiracy to acquire compensation amount.

The Ghaziabad police investigated the matter and found that the case was fake. (Representational)

Ghaziabad:

The police on Monday arrested two women for allegedly conspiring and informing the police about a fake gang-rape case in Ghaziabad's Masuri district in order to acquire compensation amount from the government.

"We received the information last night at around 11:00 pm that a woman was lying at the side of the road near Dasna toll. Police reached the spot and took her to the hospital and when she came to her senses she told us that she was gang-raped," said Anshu Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ghaziabad.

"Police investigated the matter further and it was revealed that the woman who was found lying near Toll and along with another woman had planned this conspiracy in order to acquire the compensation amount from the government," she added.

This was fake information and both the women were immediately arrested by the police, the DCP said.

The accused women are residents of Masuri district.

