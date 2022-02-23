Two Relatives Rape 10-Year-Old Girl In Ghaziabad, Arrested: Police

Police sent the girl for medical examination, which confirmed that she was raped. (Representational)

A 10-year-old girl was raped allegedly by two of her relatives who lured her to their house on the pretext of offering her toffee in Muradnagar town of Ghaziabad district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday night but her parents informed the police about it a day later, following which police registered a case on Tuesday.

The accused, Uvaid and Shaan, are relatives of the minor survivor and they have been arrested, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Patel said.

The ASP said the accused had called the girl, a class 3 student, at their home when their other family members had gone to attend a marriage function.

The accused, who are in their mid-20s, allegedly took turns to rape the girl. When she cried, they beat her up and gagged her. The accused also threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anybody.

After some time, she returned to her home in bloodstained clothes, police said.

It took at least two hours for the girl to muster courage and narrate her ordeal to the parents, they said.

The parents took her to a hospital and informed the police.

According to police, the rape survivor's family members were allegedly being pressured by the parents of the accused to reach a compromise, but they refused the proposal.

The accused have been sent to jail, ASP Patel added.