Twins Fall To Death from 25th Floor In UP's Ghaziabad In Midnight Horror

They were students of Class 9

Fourteen-year-old twin brothers were killed late last night when they fell from the 25th floor of their apartment building in Ghaziabad, said police.

It is not clear how the children fell from the 25th floor.

According to police, the father of the children was away in Mumbai on official tour. The mother and the sister of the twins were at home, said the cops.

The incident, which took place well after midnight on Saturday, was reported from an apartment complex in Siddharth Vihar.

"Around 1 last night both kids, Satyanarayan and Suryanarayan, fell from the 25th floor of their apartment building and died instantly. The bodies have been sent for post mortem," said a police official from Vijay Nagar police station.

They were students of Class 9.