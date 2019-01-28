Taking From Film 'A Wednesday', Boy Threatened To Blow Up Ghaziabad

On receiving the threat, Ghaziabad police a case and initiated an investigation. (Representational)

Inspired by the Bollywood film "A Wednesday", a boy in Ghaziabad threatened to attack the city by planting bombs on Republic Day, police said on Sunday.

The UP police received a threat call on their internet portal on January 24 evening, and then again on 25th morning. The boy allegedly threatened that he would plant bombs at several strategic locations in Ghaziabad and blast them simultaneously, according to the police.

On receiving the threat, police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

During the investigation, they traced the to a laptop connected to the Wi-Fi at an Apartment in RK Puram, Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar Police station limits.

The investigation officer, who solved the case, found the threat had been issued by a minor. To mislead the police, the accused who issued the threat gave the mobile number of a family friend on the portal.

During interrogation, the boy confessed to the crime. But, after local residents collectively requested the police to be lenient, they released the boy with a warning, said Superintendent of Police (City) Shlok Kumar.

