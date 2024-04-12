Student Falls Off High-Rise Near Delhi, 'Suicide Note' Found In Pocket

A class 11 student died in Ghaziabad after falling from the 21st floor of a residential building in the ATS Advantage Society. According to the police, initial investigations suggest the possibility of suicide, as a note was recovered from the pocket of the boy. However, a thorough investigation into all possible angles surrounding the incident.

Eyewitnesses claim that they last saw the boy with two of his friends on the 24th floor of the building, talking and taking photographs. One of the friend said that the victim said he had some errand, and stepped out. A few minutes later, they saw commotion below the building and realised that their friend had fallen off the 21st floor.

The boy was immediately rushed to Shanti Gopal Hospital, where doctors discovered a suicide note in his pocket. While the initial evidence points towards suicide, the police are not ruling out any other possibilities.

"We received information that a boy has jumped off the 21st floor. The boy was 17-year-old. He had gone to ATS society to meet this friend. His friends say that he was going down for some work," said Swatantra Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Indirapuram.